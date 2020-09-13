ALBERT "ADAM" DOLAN, 88, of Charleston passed away September 9, 2020. Mr Dolan was buried in the Donel C Kinnard Veterans Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Dolan Family.
