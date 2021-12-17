Thank you for Reading.

ALFRED D. "DEE" LUCAS, JR., 85 of Dunbar passed away December 15, 2021.

Dee is a former employee of Union Carbide and Rite Aid.

A tribute to the life of Mr. Alfred D. Lucas, Jr. will be 1 p.m., Monday December 20, 2021, at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lucas family.

