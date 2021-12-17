Alfred D. “Dee” Lucas Jr. Dec 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website ALFRED D. "DEE" LUCAS, JR., 85 of Dunbar passed away December 15, 2021.Dee is a former employee of Union Carbide and Rite Aid.A tribute to the life of Mr. Alfred D. Lucas, Jr. will be 1 p.m., Monday December 20, 2021, at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lucas family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Don Juan Staples Jr. Blank Alfred D. “Dee” Lucas Jr. Raymond L. McCutcheon Sharon Nichole Downs Vernon "Skip" Browning Sr. Blank Don Juan Staples Romie Edward Litton Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 17, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society