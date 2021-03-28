Alice Lorraine Alford

ALICE LORRAINE ADKINS ALFORD, 96 of Poca went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Alford is preceded in death by her late husband of 57 years, Mr. Roy Washington Alford, Jr.
Alice was born in Boone County to the late C. Frazier and Myrtle Adkins. She began her teaching career in Boone County and Michigan and then came to Poca High School in 1947 and taught for 38 years, retiring in 1985. She founded PHS Future Business Leaders of America Club, served as member and officer in Southern Business Education Association, member of Phi Delta Kappa Education honorary society and was a member of Putnam County Association of Retired School Employees. Alice was a member of Poca United Methodist Church and was always found supporting her late husband in all his positions with the Lions Club.
Alice is survived by her daughters Clora Craigo and Charlene and her husband Glen Lovejoy and grandson Anthony Lovejoy.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Alice Alford will be 3 p.m., Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Alford family.