ALICE LORRAINE ADKINS ALFORD, 96 went home to be with the Lord on March 24, 2021. A tribute to the life of Alice Alford will be 3 p.m., Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Alford family.
