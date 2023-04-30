Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
ALMA JEAN RICE, age 91, of Charleston passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, at the Hubbard Hospice House. She was born on November 2, 1931, in Boomer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil H. Rice, Jr.; son, Cecil H. Rice, III; daughter, Mary Margaret (Sissy) Rice; grandson, Craig John Franklin Rice; parents, Matt and Margaret (Nutter) Crow; and sisters, Margaret Rhodes and Juanita Cottrell.
Alma was a homemaker and spent many years managing a family-owned business with her late husband. Above all, she was the matriarch of her family, a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family fiercely, and she had a way of making everyone she spoke to feel special and seen. Alma loved taking care of animals, feeding squirrels, birds, and deer in her backyard. She is survived by her loyal dog, Duck.
Alma is survived by daughters, Kelly Rice and Hope Gresham (Tom) of Charleston; a grandson, Cecil H. Rice, IV (Toni) of Deltona, FL; a granddaughter, Chelsea Gresham-Dolby (Andrew) of Charleston; great-grandsons, Dylan Rice (Jessica) and Blair Dolby; and sister Janet Shultis (Vernon) of Bearsville, NY. She is also survived by her niece and several nephews.
In accordance with Alma's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387.