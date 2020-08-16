ALVIN "AL" ALLEN SMITH, 63, of Cross Lanes passed peacefully at home on August 10, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. He fought a long and courageous ten-year battle with cancer, but had grown weary and looked forward to going to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as his friends and family who passed before him. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Elizabeth Smith, his father, Wilbur Wain Smith, his brothers Donald and Bradley Smith, and his mother-in-law, Margaret Krise who he loved dearly and called mom.
He is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Emily Siford and her husband Carl Siford of Charleston, WV, son William Teets, Jr. of Wichita, KS, sister Marcella Fox of South Charleston, WV, brothers Lonnie Smith and wife Joyce of Medway, OH, James Smith and wife Wilma of Alum Creek, WV, Ricky Smith of Charleston, WV, and Wain Smith and wife Janice of Charleston, WV. Al loved and is survived by his fur babies- his buddy, Puggy, his Sadie-girl, Sheldon, and Buddy. Al loved the Lord and was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Cross Lanes. He loved his church family and Pastor Chad Lovejoy held a special place in his heart.
Per Al's wishes, he has been cremated and there will not be any services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Smith family.