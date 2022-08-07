Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
AMANDA GWEN McCLANAHAN, 38 of Nitro departed this world to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022.
Amanda was born February 10, 1984, to Randy Dustin and the late Carolyn Sue "Susie" Higginbotham.
Amanda had such a deep love for her mother and was broken with a grief she could not get over after her mother's passing on January 31, 2021. Her mother was her best friend. Amanda dearly loved her two sons Clay and Jason Dustin and was so proud of them.
Everyone that knew Amanda knew that she had a heart of gold. She always made sure that she always told those she loved how much she loved them.
She was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Sue "Susie" Higginbotham; maternal grandparents, Linzy and Ruby Higginbotham; paternal grandfather, Frank Dustin and uncle Gary Higginbotham, Sr.
She is survived by her father, Randy Dustin, Sr. and stepmother, Susan Dustin of Lost Creek, WV; grandmother, Catherine McCormick of Tyler Mountain; brother, Randy Dustin, Jr. and his wife, Megan of Ft. Myers, FL; niece Sadara Dustin; nephew, Brayden Dustin; stepbrother, Robert Gurnee of MA; stepsisters, Brittany Conrad and Tynika Criss of Lost Creek and a host of family and friends.
There will be a celebration of Amandas life 4 p.m., Saturday August 13, 2022 at the 7th Day Adventist Church 622 Kanawha Blvd. W Charleston, WV with Chris Trent officiating.