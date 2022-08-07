Thank you for Reading.

Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
AMANDA GWEN McCLANAHAN, 38 of Nitro departed this world to be with the Lord on August 1, 2022.

Amanda was born February 10, 1984, to Randy Dustin and the late Carolyn Sue "Susie" Higginbotham.

