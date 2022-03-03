Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

AMBER NICOL HAYES, 35, of Liberty passed away February 26, 2022.

Amber is an employee of Smith Concrete and loved to fish.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronald Harper.

She is survived by her son Caleb Hayes; mother Sandra Harper; father William Harrison; grandparents Betty and Berto Harrison and brothers William Alton Wayne Harrison and Ronald Brandon Ostrihon.

At her request there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hayes family.

Tags

Recommended for you