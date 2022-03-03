Amber Nicol Hayes Mar 3, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website AMBER NICOL HAYES, 35, of Liberty passed away February 26, 2022.Amber is an employee of Smith Concrete and loved to fish.She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ronald Harper.She is survived by her son Caleb Hayes; mother Sandra Harper; father William Harrison; grandparents Betty and Berto Harrison and brothers William Alton Wayne Harrison and Ronald Brandon Ostrihon.At her request there will be no services.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Hayes family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Amber Nicol Hayes Caleb Hayes Ronald Harper Betty William Alton Wayne Harrison Condolence Ronald Brandon Ostrihon Recommended for you Local Spotlight Amber Nicol Hayes Brittany Jacaia Weldon Blank David Marion Forzetting Blank Brittany Jacaia Weldon Blank Carol Angela Johnson John Patrick Carter Pierson Dennie Lee Hoffman Larry A Rhodes Blank John Pierson Blank Terri Elizabeth Thaxton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 3, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down