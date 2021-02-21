AMY MICHELLE SMITH, 24 of Nitro passed away February 15, 2021.
She was a 2014 graduate of Nitro High School and preceded in death by her father Ken Smith, Jr., grandmother Vicky Myers and grandfather Guy Wilkinson.
Amy is survived by her three beautiful children, Ashlynn, Brayden and Maddison; mother Alisa (Lyquan) Scott; grandmother DeAnna Wilkinson; great-grandmother Carolyn Wilkinson; grandfather Mark Wymer; sister Alexis Smith; brother Trey Smith; aunts Rita Wymer Bonnie Smith and uncles Marc (Kelly) Wymer and Ryan Wilkinson. She is also survived by her cousins and other family and friends.
Private services will be held at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home with Pastor Bron Walker officiating. Friends may view the service live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday February 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Smith family.