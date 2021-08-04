ANDREW DALE LUCAS, 39 of Tornado went to be with the Lord August 2, 2021.
He was survived by his long-term girlfriend Tracy Hurt-Lawson and son Andrew Dale Lucas Jr., age 7, father Randall Dale of Tornado, 3 siblings, Amanda Jane Jones, Marcus Daniel Barfield, and Lacy Annette Fowler.
Andrew had many friends and uncles and lived a life full of love and laughter. He loved the outdoors hunting and fishing. Andrew loved spending time with his son and father working around the house and property in Tornado, WV. He was preceded in death by his mother Lisa Kay Fowler.
A tribute to the life of Andrew will be 4 p.m., Thursday August 5, 2021, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lewis family.