Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
ANNA LEE STAATS-HUGHES, 88 of Eleanor, WV passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leroy (Don) Hughes, daughter Donna Hughes, son Dale Hughes, grandson Jack Hughes, parents Harry and Ruby Staats of Black Betsy, sister Rose (Short ) Boggess, and brothers Sonny and Frank Staats.

