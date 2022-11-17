Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
ANNA LEE STAATS-HUGHES, 88 of Eleanor, WV passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Leroy (Don) Hughes, daughter Donna Hughes, son Dale Hughes, grandson Jack Hughes, parents Harry and Ruby Staats of Black Betsy, sister Rose (Short ) Boggess, and brothers Sonny and Frank Staats.
She is survived by grandchildren Dustin Hughes and his wife Emily of Wisconsin, Danny Hughes of Michigan, Jesse Hughes of Michigan, Angela Berman and her husband Rex of Las Vegas, Carrie Cummings and her husband Chris of Ripley, 6 great grandchildren, daughter Leella Wyant and her husband Allen of Black Betsy, and her beloved friend and caregiver Dorothy Holloway.
Ann was a graduate of Poca High School and among her many accomplishments she was a graduate of The University of Michigan with honors, recognized for her work with handicapped children. He great sense of humor, laughter, kindness, and generosity will be missed.
A tribute to the life of Ann will be 2 p.m. Saturday November 19, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.