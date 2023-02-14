Anna Maria Cochran Feb 14, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MRS. ANNA MARIA COCHRAN, 50 of Bancroft passed away February 10, 2023.Anna was a graduate of Poca High School and attended Riverside Baptist Church. She is the former owner of Cochran Flag Car Services.She is preceded in death by her son Jacob Cochran; parents Lee and Darley Nelson; sisters Anita Vickers and Oma Ingram; and brother Marshall Nelson.She is survived by her son Gary Cochran, II; brother John Nelson; and sister Marcia Hedrick. At this time there will be no services.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Albert Francis Terry Eugene Glenn Anderson Anna Maria Cochran Roy Hanshaw Sr. Sr. Legg Allie Jo McNeal Mary Louise Haynes Lloyd William Alford Jean McClain Garry B Legg Sr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 14, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen