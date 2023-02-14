Thank you for Reading.

MRS. ANNA MARIA COCHRAN, 50 of Bancroft passed away February 10, 2023.

Anna was a graduate of Poca High School and attended Riverside Baptist Church. She is the former owner of Cochran Flag Car Services.

