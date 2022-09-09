Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
ARNOLD GUY "BUCK" STEPHENS, 81 of Poca went home to be with the Lord September 7, 2022.
Buck is a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Hurricane where he served as a deacon for many years. He is retired from Dow Chemical and a former 23-year employee of Fike Chemical. He served on Poca Town Council for 23 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Karen Stephens; parents Hollis and Icie Stephens and mother and father-in-law Irene and Cecil Martin.
Buck is survived by his two children Timothy and his wife Breynn Stephens and Tina Webb both of Poca; brother Otis Stephens of Hometown; sisters Eva Barnett of Hometown and Linda Morgan of Hurricane; sisters and brothers-in-law Brenda and Benny Myers and Mary Jo and Norman Williams; grandchildren Jamie, Desiree, Grace, Michael and Kali and great grandchildren Josiah, Jocelyn and Scarlett.
A special thank you to Tina, Brenda and Benny for the wonderful care given to Buck.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Arnold "Buck" Stephens will be 2 p.m., Monday September 12, 2022 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.