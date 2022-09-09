Thank you for Reading.

Arnold Guy “Buck” Stephens
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

ARNOLD GUY "BUCK" STEPHENS, 81 of Poca went home to be with the Lord September 7, 2022.

Buck is a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Hurricane where he served as a deacon for many years. He is retired from Dow Chemical and a former 23-year employee of Fike Chemical. He served on Poca Town Council for 23 years.

Tags

Recommended for you