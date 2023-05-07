Thank you for Reading.

Bernard Elton Dolin
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
BERNARD ELTON DOLIN, 97 of Kanawha City passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was born September 24, 1925, to the late Christopher Columbus Dolin and Maude Stover Dolin. He is also preceded in death by his son Frank Dolin.

Bernard is survived his wife of 71 years Mrs. Virginia Lea Dolin; children Susan Dolin Combs (Rick), George Elton Dolin, Cindy Dolin, and Bernard Westley Dolin. He was also grandfather to many.

