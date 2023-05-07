Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
BERNARD ELTON DOLIN, 97 of Kanawha City passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was born September 24, 1925, to the late Christopher Columbus Dolin and Maude Stover Dolin. He is also preceded in death by his son Frank Dolin.
Bernard is survived his wife of 71 years Mrs. Virginia Lea Dolin; children Susan Dolin Combs (Rick), George Elton Dolin, Cindy Dolin, and Bernard Westley Dolin. He was also grandfather to many.
Bernard was a WWII Navy Veteran serving during the Pacific Conflict Action 1941-1945 on the USS Chicago C-136. He enlisted as soon as Pearl Harbor was hit to help defend our country. He loved to tell his Navy stories. Bernard is a former police officer in Cocoa Beach, FL, private investigator in Charleston, WV, and a general contractor for over 40 years. He was a hard-working man who loved his family.
We will miss you always and love you dearly.
We want to thank Brenda Walker, who is part of our family, for the love and help during this time with our father.
Christians never say goodbye - So---Dad, we will see you later.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Bernard Elton Dolin will be 2 p.m., Thursday May 11, 2023 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.