BETTY FREEMAN, 80 of Nitro passed away May 11, 2021 at home.
Betty is retired from Mardi Gras Casino.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arnold Dale Freeman; son Randy Freeman; parents Basil and Opal Green; grandson Ronald Fredericy; sister Joan Kalyn Foster and brother Kenneth Green.
Betty is survived by her children Fonda Robert Adkins, Jonathan Freeman and Teresa Freeman; brother Basil and wife Pam Green; grandchildren James McBride and wife Crystal, Vanessa McBride, Eileen McBride, Cassie McBride, Heather Freeman, Tiffany Fredericy, Miranda Freeman, Melissa Fredericy, April Freeman, Randy Freeman and Justin Burrows and great grandchildren Reggie Jackson, Kamari McBride, Kelis McBride, Lameike Dulaney, Messiah Wright, Gabby McBride, Braylon McBride, Malia McBride, Prince Brandon, Raymond Brandon, Cody Brandon, D'zyia Elder, Aubriella Rhodes, Jeremy Scott Cooper, Jr.; Mason Fredericy, Summer Wilson and Scarlett Campion.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Betty Freeman will be 2 p.m., Friday May 14, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Freeman family.