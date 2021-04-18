BEVERLY S. RUST, 74 of Poca passed away April 15, 2021 in the Hubbard Hospice House West.
Beverly is a member of Shalom Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband Enoch "Roy" Rust; daughter Amber Wickline; grandchildren Hallie Wickline, McKenzie Wickline, Kala Carnefix and J-lyn Carnefix and sister Sabrina Rollins.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Beverly S. Rust will be Noon Saturday April 24, 2021 at Shalom Baptist Church 11479 Hurricane Creek Rd. Fraziers Bottom, WV, with Pastor Bernie Gatens officiating.
