Mr. BOBBY JOE SEAKELLY, 82 of Hurricane, formerly of Logan, passed away December 8, 2020 at home after a long illness. Bob loved Jesus and attended the Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene. He retired from Verizon with 44 years of service.
He is preceded in death by his son Derek.
He is survived by his loving wife Kay; step daughters Laura Schultz and Crystal Ballard of Hurricane; son Steve Seakelly of Cross Lanes; grandchildren Stephanie (Matt) Divine of Charlotte, NC, Austin Ballard and Pierson Ballard both of Hurricane.
A tribute to the life of Bob will be 1 p.m., Saturday December 12, 2020 at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Charles V. Williams officiating.
