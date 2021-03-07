Bonita June King

BONITA JUNE "BONNIE" KING, 67 of St. Albans died on February 28, 2021 attended by her husband and daughter, supported by the amazing staff at CAMC CPICU. Bonnie is retired from CDI and previously worked in the automotive industry for over 20 years. Her friends and family describe her as charismatic, wonderful, strong, beautiful, determined, tough, sweet, loving, loved, bright, colorful, light, nuts, crazy, mouthy, animated, hilarious, gentle, stubborn, fun, kind, supportive, survivor, friendly and missed. Her grandchildren would say, love, pretty, old and Oreos. The world has definitely lost its best biscuit maker.
She is preceded in death by her mother Esther "June" McCracken, father Roy "Davy" Marion and lifelong friend Eddie Welch.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Tom; children Bradley and wife Tash Hall of Australia and Sabrina Welch McCracken and husband Blake of TX; step daughter Trisha Egnor and husband Randy of Nitro; brothers Roger Marion and his wife Kim and Richard Marion; grandchildren Chase, Maxwell, Archer, Skyler, Wraith Anne, Deklin, Shakira, Karmah and Christopher numerous nieces and nephews; and her former partner in crime Jo Eary Jackson. Due to Covid restrictions the family has decided not to have a public service.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the King family.