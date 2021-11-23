Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MR. BOYD DELBERT "CORKEY" SAUNDERS, 86 of Red House passed away November 20, 2021, at home. Corkey was retired from Ravenswood Aluminum and a former employee of Avtex Fibers. He is an Army Veteran and a former member of the Nitro Moose Lodge. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Loretta F. Saunders; son Steven Saunders; daughter Patty Saunders and all his siblings. He is survived by his daughters Sharon and husband Steven McVey and Beverly and husband Chuck Easter; two granddaughters of whom he raised, Amanda and husband Cody Conley and Stephanie Saunders and four grandsons Matt Easter, Anthony Easter, Seth Easter and Andrew Harris. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice. A tribute to the life of Boyd "Corkey" Saunders will be 2 p.m. Friday November 26, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Casto officiating and Military Honors by the James E. Marshall American Legion Post #187 of Winfield. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Saunders family.