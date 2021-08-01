MR. BROOK KELLEY, 59 of Hurricane passed away July 24, 2021, in the Peyton Hospice House. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m., on Friday August 13, 2021, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Following the visitation, the funeral procession will leave for Military Honors at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Kelley family.
