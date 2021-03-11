BRUCE LEE COOK, 32 of Nitro passed away March 7, 2021. He was born on April 4, 1988 in Charleston, WV to the late Fred Cook, Sr. and Doris Cook.
Bruce is survived by his mother Doris Cook and stepfather Jerry Gowen of Nitro; brother Fred Cook, Jr. of Nitro; sister Eurana Cook of St. Albans and the light of his life, his daughter, Lexi Marie Cook of Nitro. He is also survived by his uncle Garrett (Rose) LeMaster; aunts Angela LeMaster and Brenda Miller; special cousin Wendy Harris along with other cousins and a host of relatives on the Cook side of the family.
A tribute to the life of Bruce will be 4 p.m. Friday March 12, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Harris officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a donation towards the funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Cook family.