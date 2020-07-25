Essential reporting in volatile times.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

CALEB BECKNER, 32, of Red House, WV, passed away July 22, 2020. Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, WV. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St. is assisting the Beckner family.