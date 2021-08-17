Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MR. CARL A. "QUICK CARL" COCHRAN, 57 of Poca passed away August 13, 2021. At his request there will be no services. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Cochran family.

