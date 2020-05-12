MR. CARL E. SMITH, 82, of Hometown went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020. Carl retired from Republic Container Company; Navy Veteran and a member of Red House Bible Church.
He is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Lipscomb and infant child Carl E. Smith, Jr. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Edith Smith; daughter Cathy Smith Waugh of Red House and her children Todd (Jessica) Waugh, Mark Waugh and Jennifer (Josh) Eads; daughter Charity (Bruce) Fellure of Hometown and their children Ethan, Tristan, Cameran and Nichole; sister Geneva Brabbin; brother Charlie (Marsha) Lipscomb and great grandchildren Autumn and Lucas Waugh and Schylar and Bentley Eads.
A tribute to the life of Carl will be 2 p.m. Wednesday May 13, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Greg Blake officiating. Entombment will follow in the memory gardens. The Smith family welcomes your attendance and with keeping social distance guidelines you may gather alongside the family while maintaining your distance or we will be utilizing a PA System for those wanting to remain in your vehicle while attending the service. Those that are unable to attend may view the service live on Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
