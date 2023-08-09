Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

CARL G. COCHRAN 84, of Poca passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at home. He was born December 2, 1938 to Pearl and Arkie Cochran.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife, Lola M. Cochran and son, Carl A. Cochran.

Tags

Recommended for you