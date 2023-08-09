Carl G Cochran Aug 9, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website CARL G. COCHRAN 84, of Poca passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at home. He was born December 2, 1938 to Pearl and Arkie Cochran.Carl is preceded in death by his wife, Lola M. Cochran and son, Carl A. Cochran.He is survived by his children, Jimmy and Pam Cochran, Ray and Chris Cochran, Sissy Hayes and Gary Summers, Bonny and Kevin Parsons, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.At his request there will be no services.Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.comGatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is assisting the Cochran family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Recommended for you Latest News John Palmer: Among division, unification emerging (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: Must be nice to be Gordon Gee Hoppy Kercheval: The return of the entrepreneurial spirit (Opinion) The Food Guy: Elephant Thai returns, Loopy Leaf stays planted BUSINESS ROUNDUP: WVU Industrial Extension awarded federal grant Renewable energy advocates pan Mason County hydrogen production and carbon sequestration project plan Charleston City Council rejects syringe exchange proposal, independent probe into police chief Nucor begins road expansion project before construction of steel mill Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Phantom of the black diamond Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming