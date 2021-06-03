Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
CARL ROSE, II, 66 of Charleston passed away October 4, 2020. A celebration of Carl's life will be held between 1 - 4 p.m., Saturday June 5, 2021 at Dunbar City Park Building. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Rose family.

