CARL ROSE, II, 66 of Charleston passed away October 4, 2020. A celebration of Carl's life will be held between 1 - 4 p.m., Saturday June 5, 2021 at Dunbar City Park Building. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Rose family.
