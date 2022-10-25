Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MRS. CAROL ANN HICKS MARTIN, 71 of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2022, at home.
Carol is retired Librarian from Kanawha County Schools and a graduate of Glenville State College. She attended Rock Branch Independent Church and was in love with her Savior. Carol loved to read and write commentaries explaining the scripture found in God's word. She is preceded in death by her husband Dana Martin and parents Silas and Vera Hicks. She is survived by her two children Kara Yeates and her husband Tyson and Christopher Martin; brother Ronald Hicks; two nephews Zach Meador and Mike Bousquet and four grandchildren Jaxton, Makell, Ryker, and Alex.
Carol was loved by all, and the family would like to thank everyone that showed love to Carol during these last few months. As Carol would say "Love you, Night-Sickle".
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Carol Ann Hicks Martin will be 1 p.m. Wednesday October 26, at Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Delbert Hawley and Chad Harding officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Rock Branch Independent Church Griefshare Ministry, 133 Cross Lanes Dr. Nitro, WV 25143.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.