MRS. CAROL ANN HICKS MARTIN, 71 of Nitro went home to be with the Lord on October 23, 2022, at home.

Carol is retired Librarian from Kanawha County Schools and a graduate of Glenville State College. She attended Rock Branch Independent Church and was in love with her Savior. Carol loved to read and write commentaries explaining the scripture found in God's word. She is preceded in death by her husband Dana Martin and parents Silas and Vera Hicks. She is survived by her two children Kara Yeates and her husband Tyson and Christopher Martin; brother Ronald Hicks; two nephews Zach Meador and Mike Bousquet and four grandchildren Jaxton, Makell, Ryker, and Alex.

