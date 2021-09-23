Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
CAROL ECHOLS, 73, of Poca, West Virginia, entered her Heavenly home on Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021.
Carol was born at home to parents Beulah and Bill Cunningham on September 29, 1947, in Robertsburg. The family moved to Poca and lived most of their years together in Poca Circle (Hanshaw Addition) in Poca, WV.
Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry Echols, 5 years each other's high school sweethearts, they shared their lives and love for 61 years. And daughters Ashley Brooke Echols and Jami Beth Hayes (husband Chuck). Surviving her as well, are sisters Sherry Winter and Judy Mattea, brother Randy Cunningham (wife Joyce). She was preceded in death by her parents Beulah and Bill Cunningham, her sister Betty Boggs and brother Jim Cunningham. Carol leaves behind beloved cousins by birth and by marriage, nieces and nephews, several grand nieces and nephews, and innumerable friends.
Carol graduated from Poca High School in 1965 and attended Charleston School of Business College until her time of employment with The West Virginia Department of Rehabilitation Services in February of 1966. She retired from the Center as the Hospital Administrator Secretary in 2007.
Carol was a member of the Pilot Club of St. Albans and served as secretary. Together, Carol and Larry were members of Elizabeth Baptist Church of Bancroft. Appropriately, following after her Mom and role model, Carol always assured her loved ones that she was "fine". Her eternal optimism, always kind words, positive thoughts, and deeds she shared have touched so many people. Our multitude of shared experiences, hugs and kisses, laughs, cries, travels, visits, photographs and so much more will have to hold us~ until we're with her again.
Please join family and friends, as we mourn our loss and celebrate the home going of Carol Echols on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating at 4 p.m., entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Children's Home Society of WV 1422 Kanawha Blvd. E. Charleston, WV 25301 or the Ronald McDonald House 910 Pennsylvania Ave. Charleston, WV 25302.