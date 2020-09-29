Mrs. CAROLYN C. SOUTHWORTH, 81, born June 11, 1939 in Charleston, West Virginia went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2020 with her family by her side in South Charleston, West Virginia.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Andrew; daughter Kim (husband Henry); granddaughter Andrea (husband Clint); granddaughter Jessica (husband Nick); great-grandson Jackson; great-granddaughter Chloe; great-grandson Grayson; sister Rose (husband Dwight); sister Cynthia (husband Jack); and brother James.
Private arrangements for the family will be handled by Gatens-Harding Funeral Home at Graceland Memorial Park, where she will be laid to rest.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
