CAROLYN HAGER 71 of Poca passed away June 14, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Friday at Rock Branch Independent Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the family
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.