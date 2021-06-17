Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN HAGER 71 of Poca passed away June 14, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Friday at Rock Branch Independent Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the family

