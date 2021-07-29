Thank you for Reading.

CATHY LYNN SPAULDING, 62 of South Charleston passed away July 27, 2021. A tribute to the life of Cathy will be 6 p.m., Friday July 30, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Spaulding family.

