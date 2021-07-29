CATHY LYNN SPAULDING, 62 of South Charleston passed away July 27, 2021. A tribute to the life of Cathy will be 6 p.m., Friday July 30, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Spaulding family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.