CHARLES L. "CHARLIE" PARSONS, 73 of Red House went home to be with the Lord on Monday January 10, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Division.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents Lovell T. Parsons and Velva M. Parsons and his grandson C.J. Parsons.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Mary K. Parsons; daughter Bobbie and Mike Jordan of Eleanor; son James and Amanda Parsons of Charleston; brothers Butch Parsons of Mason and Lindsey Parsons of Cross Lanes; sister Nancy Booth of Bancroft; grandchildren Jordan M. Jordan of Scott Depot, Josh Cooper of Gallipolis, OH, Madison Workman of Hurricane and Lauren Cooper of Gallipolis, OH, whom he loved as a grandchild; great grandchildren Demi Crow, Kennedy Crow and Jaxson Cooper who were all the little lights of Pop Charlie's eyes. He is also survived by his precious companion, his dog Sugar and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to their dearest friend and family member Brenda Carter for her love, care, and support.
Charlie retired from Joe Holland Chevrolet in 2014 after 47 years of service as Body Shop Manager. He was a former deacon at New Hope Baptist Church, Scott Depot and was current member at Hometown Independent Mission. Charlie never met a stranger and treated everyone like he had known them forever.
A tribute to the life of Charlie will be 11 a.m., Thursday January 13, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.