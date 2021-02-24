Charles Stickdorn

CHARLES WAYNE "BUTCH" STICKDORN, 70 of Nitro passed away February 22, 2021. Butch was retired from Proud Eagle and a former employee of Coca-Cola. He is a 1968 graduate of Poca High School and a proud WVU fan.
He is preceded in death by his grandson Jamie Cain; parents Buzz and Rose Stickdorn and grandmother Emma "Nan" Stickdorn.
Butch is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mrs. Bonnie Stickdorn; daughter Tara and husband James Cain; sister Brenda Lacy; grandchildren Dylan and Rachel Cain and a host of other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Butch Stickdorn will be 6 p.m., Thursday February 25, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bron Walker officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Those unable to attend may view the service live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.
