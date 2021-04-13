CHARLES TIMOTHY MENDENHALL, age 65 of Poca, WV, went to be with his Lord on April 10, 2021, as he passed suddenly at home. He was born in South Charleston on December 15, 1955, to Charles and JoAnn (Spaulding) Mendenhall. Tim graduated from Poca High School, West Virginia State University, Marshall University and Grand Canyon University. He was passionate about his work as a Mental Health Therapist.
Tim was a loving father and grandfather, and a true friend to everyone he came in contact with. He is survived by three children, Chanisha Mendenhall (Ryan Stepp and his daughter Addi) of Scott Depot, Shaylyn Hampton (Jordan) of Lexington, KY, Dylan Mendenhall at home in Poca, and two grandsons, Sawyer Mendenhall and Shiloh Hampton. Tim is also survived by his mother, Jo Ann Mendenhall, and five siblings: brothers Scott of Atlanta, GA, Joey (Melody) of Teays Valley, and three sisters, Tracie Puckett (Bruce) of Noblesville, IN, Melissa Fischer(John) of Poca, and Jill Domaschko (Dirk) of Hamilton, OH. Tim also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and best friend, Charles.
Tim was a life-long and active member of Poca United Methodist Church where he volunteered at the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry whenever he could. He cherished time with his family, loved being around people, reading, and working in the yard, garden and being outdoors.
A tribute to the life of Tim will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday April 14 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Those unable to attend the service may watch live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Poca United Methodist Church, or to the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca is in charge of arrangements.