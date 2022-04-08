Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
CHARLOTTE ROSE PURYEAR, 67, of South Charleston, WV, the only child of the late Edward and Celia (Barrett) Puryear, went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2022, after a long illness. Charlotte was born in Fayette County, WV on June 8, 1954. She was a graduate of Collins High School. Before retiring in 2019, Charlotte was employed by the Untied States Department of Housing and Urban Development for thirty-nine years. During her residency in Kanawha Valley, she was a devout member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in South Charleston and Sixteenth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. She was a gifted musician who diligently served the Lord as the director of the choirs in these churches and the Mass Choir of the West Virginia Baptist State Convention. She was also the pianist for the Matin Luther King, Jr. Men's Chorus. Those left to cherish Charlotte's memory are her best friend, Ms. Nawana Cole of South Charleston, WV and cousins, Fredda Thompson, Michelle Thompson, Paulette Rutledge, of Columbus, Ohio and Tony Puryear of Georgia and Clarence Frazier of Maryland and a host of friends. You are now at peace, Dear Sister We Love You!
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in South Charleston, WV with Rev. Dr. Jeff C. Woods and Rev. Dr. James Redd, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV. Visitation will be held at the church two hours prior to the services.