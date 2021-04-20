MS. CHERYL LYNN DEARIEN, 63 of Charleston passed away April 15, 2021 in CAMC General Hospital.
Cheryl worked in the Hydraulic Industry, serving the coal mines, for over 35 years. She is a 1976 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a Christian.
She is preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and JoAnna Eden.
Cheryl is survived by her four children Michelle, Shaun, Brooke and Taylor Dearien; sister Susan Runyon; brothers Mark, Tony, Rex, Barry and Michael Eden; grandchildren Brielle, Holden and Aubree and her furbabies Cash and Piper.
A tribute to the life of Cheryl will be 2 p.m. Thursday April 22 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Dearien family.