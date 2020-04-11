Cheryl "Sherry" Brannon

CHERYL "SHERRY" (MILLER) BRANNON, age 66, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020, after a long illness.
Sherry was born on February 16, 1954, in Parkersburg, to parents Bill and Peggy Miller. She married the love of her life, Steve Brannon, and they remained in Parkersburg until his passing. Sherry loved her two dogs and collecting jewelry. She attended Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Brannon; parents, Bill and Peggy Miller; and brother, Byron Wayne Miller.
Sherry is survived by her brother, Gary Miller (Sue) of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters. Linda Weeks of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Debra Menders (Charles) of Charleston, and Lisa Favreau (Russell) of Gardner, Mass.; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca, W.Va. There will be no public funeral services.