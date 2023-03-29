Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE HOWARD, 32 of Charleston passed away March 23, 2023. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Howard family.

Tags

Recommended for you