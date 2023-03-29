Christopher Wayne Howard Mar 29, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website CHRISTOPHER WAYNE HOWARD, 32 of Charleston passed away March 23, 2023. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Howard family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ballet Recommended for you Local Spotlight Janice C. Young Strickland Christopher Wayne Howard Charolette Darlene Casto Charles Edwards Gannon Jr. Phyllis Jean Sundin Manley Judith M. Sneed Cassandrea D “Sandy” Henry Shawn Christopher Iden James Lewis Savage Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 29, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'