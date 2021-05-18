MR. CLARENCE "TIMMY" BURDETTE, 63 of Charleston passed away May 12, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father Doc Burdette; mother Ruth Ann Rose and brother Larry Burdette. He is survived by his children Timothy Burdette, Amanda Burdette, Jonathan Burdette and Joshua Burdette; siblings Patty Burdette, Debra Balis, Kay Burdette, Aniston Lowe, Mary Reed, Pete Burdette, Steven Burdette, Kelly Counts and David Lycans; ex-wife Lesa Burdette; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and countless nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Burdette family.
