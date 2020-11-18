Clifton Shamblin

CLIFTON S. SHAMBLIN, age 90, passed away November 15, 2020 at Upper State Community Hospice House in Landrum, SC.
He was born on September. 14, 1930 to the late Otmer and Olive Shamblin. He was a proud WWII Army Veteran and owned and operated a barrel business.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Marilyn Shamblin who passed away October 29, 2020. He was also preceded by sons Douglas Greenberg and Darrel Shamblin and brothers Cecil, Vernie and Travis.
Clifford leaves behind his sons Bart Shamblin and Clifford Shamblin, Jr. of Ravenna, Ohio, Jerry and Johnny McKneely of Charleston, WV; daughters Diane Shamblin of WV and Betsy of Oregon; brother Vere Colley and sisters Irene Shiner of Cape Coral, Fl., Lena Mae Sturgeon of Charleston, WV and Judy Cramer of Manau, OH.
A tribute to the life of Clifford will be 2 p.m., Friday, November 20 at Wade Chapel Cemetery Red House, WV with Christian White officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Shamblin family.