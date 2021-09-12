CLYDE B. "SONNY" BALL, 77 of Winfield passed away September 7, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley. In addition to his parents, Clyde & Thelma (Gibson) he was preceded in death by his sister Mona Wymer, mother and father in law who thought of him as their own, Emory and Margaret Graley, and his hunting & fishing buddies Wayne Groves & Mike Ferrell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years & lifelong companion of 73 years, Midge Graley Ball; daughters Kimberly Ball of St. Albans and Christina Ball of Winfield; siblings Phyllis Mobley of OH, Joyce (Tom) Loftis of GA, Janet Moore of OH and Connie (Ed) Marion of South Charleston; his favorite sisters in law Doris Moore (Leon) of Winfield, Becky Foster (Jerry) of Scott Depot, Velda Graley of Covington Va.; brothers in law J.R. Graley of Cross Lanes & Danny Wymer of Winfield; sons in law Chuck Keaton of St. Albans & Eric Evick of Charleston; grandchildren Nikki, Tabitha & Anthony Loveless of St. Albans; great grandchildren Johnathan, Harley, Christian, Kali, Ritchie, A.J. & Hezekiah and two great great grandchildren, Xion & Gabe; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, and longtime friends Kenny Perry & Cline Larck.
Sonny is a former employee of Union Carbide and WV Spring & Radiator, a Baptist and retired Navy Veteran. A lifelong resident of Putnam County, that quite possibly knew most everyone in the county, was affectionately referred to as the unofficial "Mayor of Rocky Step" by his family. He was a 1963 graduate of Winfield High School, who rarely missed a football game and was part of the "Chain Gang" for over 20 years. He was a longtime Putnam County Fair Board member, and especially enjoyed helping the 4H kids, many of whom he thought of as grandkids and so enjoyed watching them grow up.
A special thank you to Dennis, Doug & Wayne for making him the unofficial work supervisor, to the Call "girls" for putting up with his banter, and to Madelyn Handley for the kind words about her fair Grandpa. Also having been a staple at the WV State Fair, attending for over 40 years, eventually becoming a fair judge and volunteer. He loved being with and cooking for both of his Fair Families, many of whom became some of his closest friends. We will forever be grateful for those friendships and the love you had for him. A special shout out to his Fair Wife, Cheryl Gum; Gloria & Amelia, Phoebe, Jenna, Jeanne, Sam, Bill Fannus and the Mary's along with the rest of the State Fair Department K Crew everyone in the WV Building for taking such good care of him all those years and making him Chef Clyde "Throw Together" Ball.
One of his passions was cooking. He loved cooking for his friends and family and was always on the hunt for new recipes, which was evident in his hundreds of cookbooks. Whether it was a lemon cake for his favorite great niece Mikenzie, or his (nearly famous) homemade salsa & hot pepper mustard that he loved passing it out to anyone that asked. His fondest cooking moment was catering the wedding of his favorite niece Elizabeth. He also looked forward to yearly apple butter making with his Boone County Family, especially his little farmer buddy Corey.
Anyone that knew him, knew that his love for Mountaineer football was even greater than his disdain for Marshall. He was also a huge Atlanta Braves fan, often reminiscing about listening to the games with his Dad. Having reconnected with his USS Simon Lake shipmates, he always looked forward to their phone calls and yearly reunions and boy, did he have some stories about their time in Scotland!
While he could often be cantankerous, he had a heart of gold and would help anyone if he could. Loving to pick and tease, that was often the only way you could tell if he really liked you.
He loved to sit and talk, as long as it wasn't during Gunsmoke or his morning crossword.
The family would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love and prayers we have received. Our heartfelt thanks to Chad Harding & Dennis Nunley for all their help and compassion. The family is planning a celebration of life, at a later date, so we can continue to share him with you all.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation be made in his honor to the Putnam County Fair P.O. Box 955 Eleanor, WV 25070.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is honored to serve the family.