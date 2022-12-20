"Hey Jack!!"
More than likely, this would have been your first interaction with CORKY GRIFFITH. He knew most everyone, or at least acted like he did. There was a good chance that while making you smile and laugh, he was mulling over exactly what your name was.
Born to a coal miner's family, in the thriving metropolis of Widen, WV, he honed his athletic skills and social abilities in that cultural mecca. At the tender age of 15, the family packed their bags for the big city…Gassaway, WV! Must have been "culture shock" with all that electricity, running water and all.
Corky's love of athletics and coaching was his vision for a way out of the coal fields. He was a great football/baseball player, and he turned that ability into a scholarship to Salem College. This was just the beginning of a long road to a degree and a coaching position. He still holds the WV record for most colleges attended to attain a bachelor's degree. And…it only took 9 years.
His world-famous coaching career began in the fall of 1968 at Ripley High School. Probably, this is where he worked on his story telling, as well. First year coaches in those days did a little of everything. He was an assistant football coach, head wrestling coach, freshman basketball coach and head baseball coach. All of this and a single parent to a young son (Wes). Thank goodness for his sisters and all the help with the youngster.
His success and the ability to network allowed him the opportunity to move to the Kanawha Valley for a coaching position in the best high school conference (KVC) in the state. This is where the legend began: Head coach of the DuPont High School Panthers. He was fortunate enough to have coached many great athletes and shape the lives of many a young man. He was a tough coach but fair. One particular player once said, "that boot camp was much easier than an August with Corky". He also was fortunate enough to have coached his son, Wes. Once Wes had completed his high school athletics, Corky became the coaching vagabond: Have whistle will travel.
Multiple stops from 1983 until his retirement. Murray State University, Braxton County HS, Pulaski County HS, Nicholas County HS, Salem College, Stewarts Draft HS, Hinton HS and finally, he ended his coaching career back in the coal fields of Logan, WV…full Circle. Over this illustrious career he polished his "story-telling" skills.
It's been said that he once entered the best liars contest but was disqualified because they didn't rate professionals.
Coaching kept him young and vibrant until his 84th year. He brought laughter, life, and love to most everyone he encountered, especially the two who could do no wrong and never had to run sprints: Kala Jane and Tanner Ray, his grandchildren. If nothing else, he nearly always would tell an inappropriate joke at the absolute inappropriate time. He was loved by many, cussed by some and always left a lasting impression wherever he landed. No doubt he will be missed!
LOVE YA AND I MEAN IT!!!!
He was preceded in death by parents Ray and Freda Griffith, and his sisters Dawn Rae, Toby, Gwen and Pat and wife Ramona Jane Frame. He is survived by wife Pam, son Wes, sister Sally and brother Gary, and grandchildren Kala Jane and Tanner Ray.
A celebration of life is being planned for December 29. Venue to be determined.
Corky donated his body to the West Virginia University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local high school athletic program. Corky would love that.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St Poca is serving the family.