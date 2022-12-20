Thank you for Reading.

Corky Griffith
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
"Hey Jack!!"

More than likely, this would have been your first interaction with CORKY GRIFFITH. He knew most everyone, or at least acted like he did. There was a good chance that while making you smile and laugh, he was mulling over exactly what your name was.

