Cynthia Leah Callison

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

CYNTHIA LEAH CALLISON, 67, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2023, after a long illness.

Cynthia was born on February 10th, 1956, in Charleston, W.Va., to Russell and Myrtle Callison. She was a 1974 graduate of George Washington High School and attended West Virginia Tech in Engineering prior to starting her career with the State of West Virginia in Information Technology. She brought joy to family and friends with her loving, generous nature. She had a quiet wit, loved her niece and nephew dearly, and adored her cats.

