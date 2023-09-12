Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
CYNTHIA LEAH CALLISON, 67, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2023, after a long illness.
Cynthia was born on February 10th, 1956, in Charleston, W.Va., to Russell and Myrtle Callison. She was a 1974 graduate of George Washington High School and attended West Virginia Tech in Engineering prior to starting her career with the State of West Virginia in Information Technology. She brought joy to family and friends with her loving, generous nature. She had a quiet wit, loved her niece and nephew dearly, and adored her cats.
She did a flawless swan dive, perfected her father's favorite potato salad, and enjoyed Penny Western and detective novels. Cynthia will be remembered for her tenacity and strength through her mantra "never let them see you sweat". She will be greatly missed by her family and all that loved her.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father Russell Callison and husband Timothy E. Smith and is survived by her mother Myrtle and brothers Russell and Timothy of Charleston, sister Monica Swinzow of Fredericksburg VA, niece Georgiana (Michael) Athenry, nephew Eric Callison, great-nephews Ben and Liam, great-niece Caroline and a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A tribute to the life of Cynthia will be 2 p.m. Thursday September 14, 2023, at the Pennington Hilltop Pavilion with Pastor Chuck Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in the Pennington Cemetery, Charleston.
Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.