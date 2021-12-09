Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
DALE K. SHEDD, 80 of Dunbar answered the call when God called him home on December 2, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Joanna Shedd; granddaughter Mindy Wade; parents Enta and Luda Shedd; brothers Jim, Enta and Charlie Shedd and sister Janice Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Edith Shedd; daughters Deanna Wade and her husband Rexyall of Cross Lanes and Stephanie Shedd of Dunbar; grandchildren Candace, Cody, Joey, Chase and Logan and many great grandchildren.
Dale retired from Operators Engineer Local # 132 and was part owner of Kanawha Valley Construction, which he was very proud of. Many building, bridges and schools show a part of him forever. He loved to talk, fishing, old cars and car shows. He was liked by everyone who met him. Dale and Edith were married 55 years this passed November. Good or bad they loved each other through it all.
With heavy hearts full of tears we let you go, and we will miss you.
A tribute to the life of Dale will be 2 p.m., Friday December 10, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.