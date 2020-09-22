DANIELLE NICOLE MAY, 28 of Hurricane passed away September 17, 2020. A tribute to the life of Danielle will be 4 p.m., Thursday September 24, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Burial will follow in the memory gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family.
