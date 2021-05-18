MR. DARRELL DWIGHT PICKENS, 66 of Liberty passed away May 15, 2021 at home. A tribute to the life of Mr. Darrell Pickens will be 6 p.m. Tuesday May 18, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Pickens family.
