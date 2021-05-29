DAVID ALLEN FORTNEY, 61 of Saint Albans, West Virginia has went to be with the Lord on Wednesday May 26, 2021. There will be a celebration of life held for family and friends at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens 11013 Charleston Road, Red House, W.V. on June 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Fortney family.
