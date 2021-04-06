DAVID CARL NUTTER, 65, died in the hospital March 31, 2021 after a short illness, with family by his side in Charleston, West Virginia. He is now in Heaven with his loving family.
Born May 26, 1955, to Carl and Carol Nutter, David earned a business degree at Marshall University after graduating from Nitro High School. He worked a variety of jobs from barge transport to ColorTyme and finished with over 20 years in the print industry at Chapman Printing.
David loved the beach, past trips to Key West with Rox, and enjoyed a recent trip to Panama City where he recalled childhood stays at the family farm in Nicholas County. Closer to home, he looked forward to weekends spent at an Elk River "camp" with college buddies, and each fall, he traveled to local sports grills to watch Minnesota Vikings football. His love of music led him to attend Charleston Symphony dates and concerts on the levee and to develop his own soundtracks with an extensive album collection and monster speakers.
As the only boy in the family, he put up with three sisters and one bathroom. Perhaps that's where he developed his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved to ask trivia questions, whether or not he knew the answers, and could bluff with a straight face. Though known in the family as the quiet one, Dave was the ultimate conversationalist and could speak on any topic.
David prided himself on being fit. He cycled in Kanawha Forest and enjoyed camping, hiking, and working out at the Nautilus. A great cook, he worked to maintain a healthy diet and enjoyed pointing out unhealthy eating habits, sometimes with M&Ms in his hand. His particular weakness was a "cobbler" he fixed in his cast iron skillet for friends and family.
Dave was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He faithfully cared for his parents in their later years and is survived by his sisters Debby Burns (Joe), Lynda Biron (Stephen), Donna Evans (Dave), special cousin Cindi Kinney (Paul) and his best friend through thick and thin, Chris Barth. Uncle David was very close to Nick, Erin, Matt, Nathan, Laura, Ethan, Alex and Andrew. He loved children and enjoyed picking at his great-nieces and nephews. He was, at heart, a big tease.
Due to Covid restrictions there will not be a service at this time. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Nutter family.