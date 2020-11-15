MR. DAVID KEITH WITHROW, 55 of Cross Lanes passed away November 12, 2020 in the Hubbard Hospice House.
David is the son of the late Nolan and Emma Jean Withrow. He is a retired Brick Mason. He is survived by his children David (Andrea) Withrow and Crissy Cantley; brothers Rick, Johnny and Jerry Withrow and grandchildren Gabe, Baylee, Landon, Braxton, Rayven, Haley and Dalton.
A tribute to the life of Mr. David Keith Withrow will be 12 p.m., Thursday November 19 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bron Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Withrow family.