Mr. DAVID LEE BREWER, 71 of Summersville, formerly of Sharon, entered the arms of his Savior October 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Patricia and daughter Christina.
David was a retired coal miner and was a devoted Christian. He loved the Lord, life, family and his fur babies, Lucky Lee and Rowdy Lee. He also loved to enjoy his camp.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 50 1/2 years, Mrs. Patricia Brewer; daughters Christina Overbay of Chelyan and Michelle Brewer of Summersville; sister Brenda Smith of Rhonda; numerous cousins and loving family and friends. He had two special friends who he loved as brothers, Gig McNeely and Larry West and a special friend Will Wheaton.
At this time there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Brewer family.